(Profile) Judge-turned-lawmaker nominated as justice minister

As a legislator, Choo rose to prominence for drawing public attention for the first time to the 1948 Jeju Uprising, a decades-long taboo subject in South Korean society, by attending a memorial service in 1998 for the victims of the incident. The following year, Choo chaired the first-ever public probe into the incident sparked by the South Korean Communist Party. Brutal police and military crackdowns during the uprising are estimated to have killed or injured tens of thousands of innocent residents on Jeju Island.