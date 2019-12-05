Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) Ruling party lawmaker nominated as new justice minister
SEOUL -- Choo Mi-ae, a five-term ruling party lawmaker, has been nominated for the position of justice minister, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday amid keen attention to her role in the South Korean government's push for prosecution reform.
President Moon Jae-in picked Choo to fill the post that has been vacant for several weeks since Cho Kuk stepped down in the face of state prosecutors' probe into alleged irregularities involving his family.
-----------------
Seoul stocks trim earlier gains late Thursday morning
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks trimmed earlier gains late Thursday morning as investors remain wary over a potential U.S.-China trade deal despite Trump's positive comment on it.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.86 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,070.75 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. end 4th round of talks on defense cost-sharing
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States ended another round of talks Wednesday (U.S. time) on sharing the costs for the upkeep of American troops in the South, with the two sides apart on how much of the burden Seoul should shoulder.
Wrapping up the two-day negotiations in Washington, Jeong Eun-bo, Seoul's chief negotiator, and his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, agreed to meet again in Seoul before the end of this month to continue the talks, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a release.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's current account surplus reaches 12-month high in Oct.
SEOUL -- South Korea's current account surplus grew slightly from a month earlier to reach a 12-month high in October as its service account deficit narrowed while its primary income account surplus expanded, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's current account surplus came to US$7.83 billion, up from a revised surplus of $7.76 billion the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
S. Korea, Japan to hold talks over monthslong trade row
SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday it will hold talks with Japan in Tokyo later this month in the latest attempt to settle their monthslong trade row stemming from shared history.
The two countries will hold the director-general level talks in Tokyo on Dec. 16, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. The announcement came after Seoul and Tokyo held a preparation gathering in Vienna on Wednesday.
-----------------
U.S. has never abandoned military options for N. Korea: Pentagon official
WASHINGTON -- The United States has never taken military options off the table when dealing with North Korea and has shown restraint not to respond to every North Korean provocation, a Pentagon official said Wednesday.
Heino Klinck, deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia, also warned that while the Pentagon has provided space for the State Department to use diplomacy to dismantle the North's nuclear weapons program, that may not always be the case.
-----------------
N.K. official newspaper urges 'self reliance' after Kim's visit to Mount Paekdu
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper highlighted the importance of "self reliance" and "fight" against outside powers on Thursday in an apparent bid to strengthen national unity as denuclearization talks with Washington remain deadlocked.
The Rodong Sinmun made the call, a day after state media reported leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Mount Paekdu, considered the birthplace of his late father and the sacred highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, amid speculation that the trip may suggest a major policy change could be forthcoming.
