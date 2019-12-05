N. Korean, Chinese diplomats meet ahead of U.N. deadline for repatriation of N.K. workers
BEIJING/SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Consular officials of North Korea and China held a meeting in Beijing earlier this week ahead of a U.N.-imposed deadline later this month for member countries to repatriate North Korean workers as part of sanctions on Pyongyang, sources said Thursday.
Cui Aimin, director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs at China's foreign ministry, met with his North Korean counterpart, Ri Kil-ho, on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen consular cooperation and other matters, according to sources in Beijing.
The meeting came just three weeks before the Dec. 22 deadline that the U.N. Security Council set for member countries to send all North Korean workers back home as part of sanctions to cut off Pyongyang's revenue from labor exports.
"It appears to be meaningful that consular authorities of the two countries held a meeting amid impending repatriation of North Korean workers," a source said, adding that their discussions could have focused on ways for "China to show maximum sincerity to North Korea amid U.N. pressure."
Despite the looming deadline, most North Korean restaurants remain in operation in Beijing and other Chinese cities, like Shanghai, Shenyang and Dandong. That contrasts with other countries implementing the sanctions ahead of the deadline, such as Cambodia and Myanmar.
"We have no problem now and we've received no notification so far," a North Korean restaurant employee in Beijing replied when asked if the workers were returning home.
North Koreans carrying an official passport are allowed to stay in China for a month without a visa. Most North Koreans working in restaurants extend their stay in China by traveling to the North's northwestern city of Sinuiju or Macao, a Beijing source said, raising speculation that China may continue to use such loopholes to allow North Koreans to stay after the deadline.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
