UNC says it will continue support in recovery of war remains next year
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Command (UNC) said it will continue its efforts next year to assist South Korea recover the remains of soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.
The military recently wrapped up its eight-month project to retrieve remains of the deceased soldiers on Arrowhead Ridge inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in the northeastern border county of Cheorwon, some 90 kilometers from Seoul.
The UNC said in a Facebook posting on Monday that it "stands ready to facilitate operations again next year," adding that it was "proud to support" the closing ceremony for demining and remains recovery operations held last Friday.
During the operation, the UNC helped retrieve remains believed to have belonged to some 261 fallen soldiers and remove a total of 6,209 mines and unexploded bombs in an area stretching 102,668 square meters, it said.
The military launched the project in April this year in line with the inter-Korean military accord signed between Seoul and Pyongyang in September last year.
But the project proceeded without the North's participation, as Pyongyang has remained unresponsive to the South's call to jointly carry out the project as agreed. The South Korean military took on the operation alone.
During the three-year Korean War, 178,569 South Korean and U.N. soldiers were killed, and 42,769 others still remain missing. Of them, 124,000 bodies have yet to be retrieved, according to government data.
Meanwhile, the UNC also said it will reopen the DMZ tour as soon as the South Korean authorities complete the operation to rid the area of African swine fever.
The Seoul government suspended the hiking trails along the DMZ in Paju, north of Seoul and Cherwon in September following the outbreak of the highly contagious disease.
elly@yna.co.kr
