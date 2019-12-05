N. Korean official in charge of external trade seen in Beijing
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean official in charge of external trade and economic relations was seen at a Beijing airport Thursday, though it's unclear whether he's visiting the neighboring country or making a stopover.
External Economic Affairs Minister Kim Yong-jae was seen leaving the airport after arriving in Beijing on an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang. Further details were not available.
In August, he visited Changchun, the capital city of China's Jilin province that shares a border with the North to attend a conference.
During the conference, he said that Pyongyang is making active efforts to create a business-friendly environment to foster economic cooperation with foreign countries.
North Korea has sought to strengthen its economy by enticing foreign investment, but such efforts have been undercut by global sanctions imposed on Pyongyang for its nuclear and missile provocations.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
3
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
4
Singers Jung Joon-young, Choi Jong-hoon get prison terms in rape case
-
5
(LEAD) Chinese warplane violates Korea's air defense zone again
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
N. Korean leader visits Mt. Paekdu ahead of year-end deadline for nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
5
U.S. has never abandoned military options for N. Korea: Pentagon official