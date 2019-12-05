'House of Hummingbird' picked as Best Film of Year by KFPA
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean film producers chose "House of Hummingbird" as the Best Film of the Year on Thursday.
The Korean Film Producers Association (KFPA) said it has decided to give the honor of the 2019 KFPA Awards to the indie movie directed by Kim Bo-ra.
Set in a rapidly developing Seoul in 1994, the film is a touching coming-of-age drama centered around Eun-hee, an isolated, lonely 14-year-old girl in a dysfunctional family. As a middle school student, Eun-hee wanders aimlessly while continuously seeking love and purpose like a hummingbird, which flaps its wings 90 times a second, until she meets a new teacher who discovers her unique talents and humble surroundings.
Kim's debut film premiered and won prizes at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival in October 2018, and grabbed more awards at the Seoul Independent Film Festival and a Grand Prix for best feature film at the 69th Berlin Film Festival's Generation 14plus sidebar for youth-oriented films in February this year.
Bong Joon-ho was picked as the awards' Best Director for his black comedy "Parasite," a family satire that depicts the entrenched social class system through the lives of two families, one rich and one poor, according to the association. The film also garnered lighting and art awards.
Best Actor and Actress awards went to Jung Woo-sung of "Innocent Witness," a crime movie involving a murder case, and Jeon Do-yeon of "Birthday," a family movie inspired by the sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014, respectively, the association said.
The awards ceremony will take place at the Press Center in Seoul on Dec. 17.
