Speaker Moon's bill on Japan's wartime forced labor is 'realistic' option: aides
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- A bill on Japan's wartime forced labor, pushed by South Korea's parliamentary speaker, is a realistic option to compensate Korean victims of Tokyo's atrocity and resolve a diplomatic thorn between the two nations, his aides said Thursday.
National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang is preparing a bill to build a 300 billion-won (US$255 million) fund with contributions from companies and citizens of both nations to compensate some 1,500 victims. He plans to submit the proposal to parliament next week.
The bill has drawn attention as a potential measure to resolve bilateral tensions that were sparked by Japan's protest at the top Korean court's rulings on the forced labor issue.
At a press briefing at parliament, Moon's aides assessed the proposal as a "very realistic" measure to compensate the victims and address the strained bilateral ties.
"We hope the bill could serve as a catalyst in making an amicable atmosphere between the two countries," Hahn Chong-hee, special advisor on foreign affairs to speaker Moon, said.
Seoul-Tokyo ties fell to a low point when Japan imposed export curbs against South Korea in July in apparent retaliation for the Korean top court's 2018 orders for Japanese firms to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.
Tokyo has reacted angrily to the rulings, claiming that all reparation issues related to Japan's 1910-45 colonization of Korea were settled in a 1965 state-to-state accord on normalizing diplomatic ties.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering separate summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, when he visits China from Dec. 23-25 for a trilateral summit, Japan's Kyodo News reported.
Initially, speaker Moon planned reallocate 6 billion won that was left over from a now-dissolved Japan-funded foundation on Tokyo's wartime use of sex slavery.
But he dropped the plan due to objections from victims and civil activists.
