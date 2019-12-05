KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DaelimInd 87,200 UP 200
DOOSAN 66,400 DN 300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14250 DN50
KiaMtr 43,750 UP 800
Donga Socio Holdings 100,500 DN 500
SK hynix 78,800 UP 1,100
Youngpoong 626,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,250 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 231,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,350 UP 1,350
Kogas 37,900 DN 250
KISWire 21,000 DN 350
LotteFood 422,000 DN 5,500
NEXENTIRE 8,950 DN 130
CHONGKUNDANG 92,000 0
KCC 221,500 UP 500
SKNetworks 5,730 DN 10
ORION Holdings 16,900 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 149,000 DN 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,100 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 43,400 UP 50
HITEJINRO 28,550 DN 500
Yuhan 216,500 DN 1,000
SLCORP 18,400 UP 100
Hanwha 24,050 UP 150
DB HiTek 19,550 UP 500
CJ 90,000 DN 1,300
JWPHARMA 28,850 DN 650
LGInt 14,600 0
Nongshim 230,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 37,200 DN 300
Hyosung 79,700 UP 300
LOTTE 35,000 DN 450
AK Holdings 30,300 DN 700
Binggrae 53,600 DN 700
GCH Corp 20,950 DN 250
LotteChilsung 132,500 UP 2,000
HyundaiMtr 118,000 DN 4,000
AmoreG 76,700 DN 4,300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,050 DN 100
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
3
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
4
Singers Jung Joon-young, Choi Jong-hoon get prison terms in rape case
-
5
(LEAD) Chinese warplane violates Korea's air defense zone again
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
N. Korean leader visits Mt. Paekdu ahead of year-end deadline for nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
5
U.S. has never abandoned military options for N. Korea: Pentagon official