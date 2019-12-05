KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO 229,000 UP 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 86,700 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG SDS 192,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,800 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,170 DN 30
DB INSURANCE 55,800 UP 300
SamsungElec 49,500 UP 50
NHIS 12,450 DN 100
SK Discovery 25,050 DN 400
LS 44,050 0
GC Corp 122,500 DN 3,500
GS E&C 30,100 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,150 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 222,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 111,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,280 DN 80
SKC 46,150 UP 50
GS Retail 37,800 DN 650
Ottogi 543,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 21,500 DN 50
DaeduckElec 9,520 UP 130
MERITZ SECU 4,155 DN 65
HtlShilla 80,600 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 39,000 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 115,000 UP 3,500
Hanssem 60,000 DN 500
KSOE 122,500 UP 2,500
Hanwha Chem 17,500 DN 250
OCI 59,700 DN 1,100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 51,000 UP 100
KorZinc 411,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,690 DN 100
SYC 51,700 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 5,750 DN 150
SBC 15,450 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 28,250 UP 450
TONGYANG 1,380 DN 20
Daesang 22,900 UP 50
HankookShellOil 331,500 DN 500
BukwangPharm 14,450 DN 250
