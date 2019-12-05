KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,900 UP 50
TaekwangInd 1,018,000 DN 19,000
SsangyongCement 5,410 DN 20
KAL 24,550 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,360 DN 60
LG Corp. 70,800 DN 1,400
SsangyongMtr 1,930 DN 120
BoryungPharm 15,650 DN 100
L&L 14,650 DN 150
NamyangDairy 442,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,800 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,300 DN 400
Shinsegae 278,000 DN 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 44,300 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 32,200 DN 500
S-Oil 88,200 UP 100
LG Innotek 125,000 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 210,000 DN 4,500
HYUNDAI WIA 50,800 DN 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 70,600 DN 900
Mobis 245,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,400 UP 400
HDC HOLDINGS 11,000 DN 50
S-1 93,700 DN 2,200
Hanchem 96,800 DN 300
DWS 28,350 DN 700
UNID 45,450 DN 900
KEPCO 28,700 DN 550
SamsungSecu 36,300 DN 100
SKTelecom 238,000 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 42,300 UP 1,700
HyundaiElev 67,800 DN 1,500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,850 UP 200
Hanon Systems 10,900 0
SK 250,500 DN 3,000
DAEKYO 6,140 UP 20
GKL 19,350 DN 100
Handsome 30,800 UP 550
WJ COWAY 92,800 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,500 DN 2,500
