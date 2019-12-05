KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 11,750 0
KorElecTerm 42,600 DN 200
NamhaeChem 7,910 DN 80
DONGSUH 17,300 DN 100
BGF 5,290 DN 170
SamsungEng 18,900 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 100,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 4,215 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 37,400 UP 800
CheilWorldwide 24,200 UP 150
KT 26,750 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL208500 DN5500
LG Uplus 13,600 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,800 DN 200
KT&G 95,700 DN 600
DHICO 5,300 DN 90
LG Display 14,750 UP 250
Kangwonland 29,250 DN 300
NAVER 170,500 DN 4,000
Kakao 149,500 DN 6,500
NCsoft 502,000 UP 2,000
DSME 26,000 UP 100
DSINFRA 5,230 0
DWEC 4,370 DN 15
Donga ST 104,000 DN 4,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,300 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 239,000 UP 500
DongwonF&B 227,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 36,150 0
LGH&H 1,249,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 293,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 18,300 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,400 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,750 UP 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,500 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 70,000 0
Celltrion 168,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 21,650 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 131,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,400 UP 900
