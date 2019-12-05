(LEAD) LG Chem, GM to set up EV battery manufacturing joint venture
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout following announcement from LG Chem)
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical company, said Thursday it will invest US$916 million in its U.S. affiliate for a plan to set up an electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing joint venture with General Motors in the United States.
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the two sides have reached an agreement to establish a 50:50 joint venture in Ohio, citing unnamed sources.
GM and LG Chem are expected to chip in more than $1 billion each to set up the EV battery producing facility, according to Reuters.
LG Chem has been keeping a close relationship with GM, supplying batteries to the U.S. automaker's Chevrolet Bolt since the EV was launched in 2009.
If the deal is confirmed, the Ohio plant will be LG Chem's second EV battery-making facility in the U.S. following its Michigan plant built in 2012.
LG Chem was the world's fourth-largest shipper of EV batteries in the first half of the year, with a capacity of 8.4 gigawatt hours, according to data from SNE Research.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
Singers Jung Joon-young, Choi Jong-hoon get prison terms in rape case
-
4
(LEAD) Chinese warplane violates Korea's air defense zone again
-
5
N. Korean envoy to Czech returns home: spy agency
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
U.S. has never abandoned military options for N. Korea: Pentagon official
-
3
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
4
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
5
N. Korean leader visits Mt. Paekdu ahead of year-end deadline for nuke talks