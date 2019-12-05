(LEAD) Seoul stocks end lower amid U.S.-China trade woes
(ATTN: ADDS photo and bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares ended lower Thursday as investors remain cautious, though the U.S. president's comments revived hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal. The won rose against the dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.15 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 2,060.74. Trading volume was moderate at 463 million shares worth 4.5 trillion won (US$3.8 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 572 to 273.
News that Washington and Beijing are nearing a phase-one trade deal buoyed the stock markets in early morning trade, but the main index retreated as investors took a wait-and-see attitude toward progress in a yearlong trade war between the world's two biggest economies.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday (local time) that discussions with China are going very well, giving a boost to Asian stocks. But investors remain concerned about his earlier comments that he had "no deadline" and doesn't mind waiting another year before striking a deal with China, analysts said.
"Investors appear to be doubtful about reports that the two sides are set to strike a deal that will avoid U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods due to kick in on Dec. 15," NH Securities Co. analyst Noh Dong-kil said.
Foreigners continued to sell local stocks for a 21st consecutive session. Foreigners and institutions sold a combined 93 billion won worth of stocks, exceeding individuals' stock purchases worth 59 billion won.
Tech, auto and steel stocks led gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.1 percent to 49,500 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 1.4 percent to 78,800 won and leading steelmaker POSCO was up 0.9 percent to 229,000 won.
Among decliners, state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. fell 1.9 percent to 28,700 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. declined 3.3 percent to 118,000 won and cosmetics giant AmorePacific Corp. was down 2.4 percent to 186,000 won.
The Korean won closed at 1,190.20 won per dollar, up 4.10 won from the previous session.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 1.7 basis points to 1.423 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond climbed 1.3 basis points to 1.493 percent.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
Singers Jung Joon-young, Choi Jong-hoon get prison terms in rape case
-
4
(LEAD) Chinese warplane violates Korea's air defense zone again
-
5
N. Korean envoy to Czech returns home: spy agency
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
U.S. has never abandoned military options for N. Korea: Pentagon official
-
3
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
4
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
5
N. Korean leader visits Mt. Paekdu ahead of year-end deadline for nuke talks