S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 5, 2019
All Headlines 16:30 December 05, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.370 1.360 +1.0
3-year TB 1.423 1.406 +1.7
10-year TB 1.661 1.657 +0.4
2-year MSB 1.408 1.404 +0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.957 1.939 +1.8
91-day CD 1.530 1.530 0.0
