Int'l art fair opens in Busan
BUSAN, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Asia's biggest annual art fair opened in the South Korean port city of Busan on Thursday, featuring 3,000 artworks by about 250 local and foreign artists.
Launched in 2007, the Busan International Art Fair (BIAF) is a venue where artists and collectors can make direct, on-the-spot transactions.
This year, the five-day fair, hosted by the K-Art International Exchange Association (K-Art), is displaying 124 masterpieces created by Russian painters during the former Soviet Union at a special exhibition.
Visitors can also enjoy works by young Japanese and Dutch artists at the 18th edition of the fair.
Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Group in India, delivered a congratulatory speech during the event's opening ceremony at the BEXCO exhibition center. He is known as a "big collector" who has keen interest in promoting exchanges of Korean and Indian artists.
K-Art and the InKo Center, which is affiliated with the Indian conglomerate, jointly held the Mumbai-South Korea Biennale in October 2018 and the Chennai Biennale in September, displaying South Korean and Indian artworks.
