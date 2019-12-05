Cold weather to grip S. Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Freezing air from northwest of the Korean Peninsula is expected to cause the mercury to drop below zero across the country on the last workday of the week, the state weather agency said Thursday.
Friday's morning lows in South Korea are forecast to range from minus 2 C to minus 16 C, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
The daytime highs will range from 0 C to 7 C.
While the highs are lower than the average in previous years, which range from 5 C to 12 C, the agency said cold wave advisories issued in some areas in Gyeonggi Province surrounding the capital and in Gangwon Province on the east coast could be lifted when the temperature rises above zero.
