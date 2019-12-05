Senior N.K. official says Trump's remarks, if not mistake, would be serious challenge
All Headlines 22:01 December 05, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean official said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks hinting at using military force against Pyongyang will be a "very dangerous challenge" if it was not a mistake.
North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui made the remarks in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, saying that North Koreans' "hatred" of the U.S. and Americans is growing.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
Singers Jung Joon-young, Choi Jong-hoon get prison terms in rape case
-
4
(LEAD) Chinese warplane violates Korea's air defense zone again
-
5
N. Korean envoy to Czech returns home: spy agency
Most Saved
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
U.S. has never abandoned military options for N. Korea: Pentagon official
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. end 4th round of talks on defense cost-sharing
-
4
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
5
U.S. JCS official unaware of discussion of troop drawdown in S. Korea