(LEAD) Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean official said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks hinting at the use of military force against Pyongyang will be a "very dangerous challenge" if they were not made in error.
North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui made the remarks in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, warning that Pyongyang could resume the tit-for-tat name-calling against the U.S. if similar expressions are used again.
"If he uses remarks and expressions that heat up the atmosphere of confrontation again at such a critical moment as now, it would be deemed that he is in dotage," Choe was quoted as saying.
While attending a NATO summit in Britain on Tuesday, Trump said Washington could use force if it must, urging North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-un to honor their agreement to denuclearize.
Choe said what is more displeasing is that Trump referred to Kim as "Rocket Man," an expression the U.S. leader used when they exchanged barbed remarks against each other amid heightened tensions.
In 2017, Trump and Kim exchanged threats and insults against each other, with Trump belittling Kim as "Little Rocket Man" and the North calling Trump the "mentally deranged U.S. dotard."
"If Trump's remarks on use of force and metaphor were a mistake it would be a relief, but if they were a calculated provocation intended against us, that makes things different," she said.
Yet, in an apparent effort to prevent the situation getting worse, Choe added at the end of the statement that Kim has not used any harsh words against Trump.
Choe's statement came one day after Pak Jong Chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, lashed out at Trump in a separate release, saying that Pyongyang will also take "prompt corresponding action at any level" if the U.S. uses force against the North.
The nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea remain stalled since the two leaders' summit in Hanoi ended without a deal in February.
The two sides held their last working-level talks in October in Stockholm, but the meeting ended without much progress, with Pyongyang accusing Washington of failing to come up with a new proposal.
Amid the deadlock, North Korea said it will convene a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party later this month to decide on "crucial issues," raising speculation that a major policy change could be forthcoming, possibly with regard to nuclear negotiations with the United States.
