Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Reform of prosecution call of the age': Choo (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Irregular boxer' chosen to deal with Yoon Seok-youl (Kookmin Daily)
-- Justice minister nominee says reform of prosecution call of the age (Donga llbo)
-- 'Reform of prosecution call of the age' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho discussed campaign pledges with presidential office before election (Segye Times)
-- Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho, Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi, presidential official gathered near Cheong Wa Dae early last year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Choo Mi-ae nominated as justice minister, Liberty Korea Party calls decision domination of jurisdiction (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon chooses Choo d'Arc, takes strong action for reform of prosecution (Hankyoreh)
-- Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi tipped presidential office, then cooperated with police as well (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Real estate project financing, swollen to 100 tln won, to be regulated (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Retirees under heavy burden of real estate tax, health insurance (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon names Choo Mi-ae justice minister (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ex-ruling party leader Choo tapped as justice minister (Korea Herald)
-- Choo picked as justice minister (Korea Times)
