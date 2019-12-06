(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 6)

As shown in the recent suit, Qualcomm pledged to provide its patents in a "fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory" (FRAND) way to win the status of a monopolized holder, but breached it. It is only natural, therefore, that the FTC and the court punished such a violation. In May, a U.S. federal court also ruled the Federal Trade Commission's probe results that Qualcomm violated the Sherman Antitrust Act in the wireless communication chip market justifiable. The court ruling here is expected to curb various unfair practices committed by other global IT and platform giants, such as Google, based on their overwhelming market dominance.