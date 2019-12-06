(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 6)

Such a lethargic state is partly the result of external factors like a protracted trade war between China and the United States and low prices for semiconductors, our mainstay export item. But the crisis was triggered by repeated policy failures of the Moon Jae-in administration. Its insistence on so-called income-led growth has brought about disaster. Last year alone, 42,400 full-time jobs at convenience stores across the nation disappeared due to the government's relentless pushing of minimum wage hikes. The liberal administration's pro-labor and anti-corporate policies helped dampen investments by companies. Facilities investment has been declining for 12 consecutive months. Korea Inc. is collapsing.