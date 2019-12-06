Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

December 06, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-9 Sunny 10

Incheon 00/-8 Sunny 10

Suwon 01/-9 Sunny 10

Cheongju 02/-7 Sunny 0

Daejeon 04/-7 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 02/-12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 07/-4 Sunny 0

Jeonju 03/-8 Sunny 0

Gwangju 04/-5 Sunny 0

Jeju 07/03 Sunny 20

Daegu 05/-6 Sunny 0

Busan 07/-3 Sunny 0

