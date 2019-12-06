Prosecutors raid Ulsan vice-mayor's office in election-meddling probe
ULSAN, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Friday raided the house and office of an Ulsan vice mayor as part of their widening probe into an alleged election-meddling row involving officials at the presidential office.
Around five to six investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office have been dispatched to the industrial city, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to raid Ulsan vice mayor Song Byung-gi's office at Ulsan City Hall. Song was not present at his office.
A separate team of investigators has been dispatched to Song's house in Ulsan. It was not confirmed whether Song, the city's vice mayor in charge of economic affairs, was at his house as the raid took place.
The search comes after Song was found to have tipped Cheong Wa Dae officials regarding bribery allegations involving former Ulsan mayor Kim Gi-hyeon's confidantes.
Kim, who was then seeking reelection as mayor in the June 2018 elections as a candidate of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, lost the race to current mayor, Song Cheol-ho of the ruling Democratic Party, a longtime friend of President Moon Jae-in.
The case blew up into a massive investigation after Kim publicly claimed that the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency deliberately raided his office a few months ahead of the election with the presidential office behind the move.
Song, the vice mayor, has denied allegations that his tipoff was politically motivated. In press conference on Thursday, he said "pledging on (my) conscience, it is completely untrue that (I) made the tipoff over former mayor Kim's bribery allegations with the mayoral election in mind."
