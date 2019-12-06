(2nd LD) Ulsan vice mayor summoned in election-meddling probe
(ATTN: UPDATES with summoning; RECASTS headline, lead, slug)
SEOUL/ULSAN, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- An Ulsan vice mayor was questioned by prosecutors Friday as part of their widening probe into an alleged election-meddling row involving officials at the presidential office.
Song Byung-gi, the city's vice mayor in charge of economic affairs, attended a questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul. He was reportedly summoned to testify as a witness.
Song told journalists that he came to the prosecution office in the morning and that the probe "has no relation whatsoever to Cheong Wa Dae," adding he has never visited the presidential office in relation to the allegations.
The summoning came on the same day investigators were dispatched to Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to search the vice mayor's office, car and residence after he was found to have tipped off a Cheong Wa Dae official on bribery allegations involving former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon's confidants.
Kim, who was then seeking reelection as mayor in the June 2018 elections as a candidate of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, lost the race to current mayor, Song Cheol-ho of the ruling Democratic Party, a longtime friend of President Moon Jae-in.
The case blew up into a massive investigation after Kim publicly claimed that the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency deliberately raided his office a few months ahead of the election with the presidential office behind the move.
Song, who is considered a close aide of the incumbent mayor, was called in during the Ulsan police probe to testify, raising allegations that his tipoff may have been politically motivated.
He has, however, denied such allegations. In a press conference on Thursday, he said "pledging on (my) conscience, it is completely untrue that (I) made the tipoff over former mayor Kim's bribery allegations with the mayoral election in mind."
Meanwhile, prosecutors on Thursday summoned the Cheong Wa Dae official, surnamed Moon, to probe whether Moon demanded the tipoff and whether it was further fabricated. They are also looking into whether other officials intervened in the process.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
2
N. Korean envoy to Czech returns home: spy agency
-
3
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(LEAD) Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
1
(2nd LD) Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon stresses China's role in Korea peace process during talks with its foreign minister
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert calls for 'tailored sanctions relief' on path to N.K. denuclearization
-
4
Defense cost-sharing talks fail to yield concrete result amid U.S. demand for hefty rise: Seoul negotiator
-
5
(LEAD) Kia to produce two RV models at Indian plant next year