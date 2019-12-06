(LEAD) Revision bill on banning Tada's taxi business passed at parliamentary committee
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Tada's response, other details)
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- A National Assembly committee on Friday passed a revision bill on effectively outlawing the controversial taxi business of Tada, a South Korean ride-hailing service operator.
The revision to the passenger transport service act, approved by the parliamentary transportation panel, restricts the outsourcing of drivers for the use of rental vans with 11-15 seats for tour purposes. Cars must be rented for at least six hours and users are required to possess boarding passes if vehicles are rented or returned at airports or seaports.
If the bill is passed at the plenary session of the National Assembly and signed into law, it would drive Tada out of its current app-based business.
If that happens, Value Creators & Company (VCNC), operator of the Tada service which is owned by the car-sharing firm SoCar, will be given one and a half years to exit the business or stay in the market with the acquisition of a taxi service platform license to be introduced under the revised legislation. In the latter case, VCNC would face various regulations equivalent to those for traditional taxi services and would have to donate some of its profits for public interest.
The revision bill stipulates that it will take effect a year after promulgation with punishments suspended for six months.
SoCar expressed regret over the passage of what it called the "Tada-banning" bill at the standing committee.
"(We) believe that lawmakers will make a wise decision in the remaining process of handling the bill from a broad perspective for the benefits of the people and the future of the nation," it said in a statement.
The company launched a ride-hailing service in October 2018 using 11-seat rental minivans and outsourced drivers. Tada means "to ride" in Korean.
Local cab firms have ferociously accused it of running "illegal" and "unlicensed" services.
In late October, state prosecutors indicted Lee Jae-woong, chief executive of SoCar, on charges of violating legislation banning services carrying passengers for commuting with rented vehicles. VCNC's chief Park Jae-uk has also been indicted.
A related court trial began in Seoul earlier this week.
Supporters of Tada have advocated their rights to choose services and voiced concern about the possible negative impact on South Korea's efforts for innovative growth.
The National Assembly panel's members cited a need to minimize social confusion and conflicts over the Tada service.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
