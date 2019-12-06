Banks' earnings not hurt by product misselling fiasco
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Local banks' earnings will not be affected much by potential compensation for their customers over missold products linked to derivatives, analysts said Friday.
Early this week, South Korea's financial watchdog recommended two local banks provide compensation for up to 80 percent of their customers' losses from a recent misselling of derivatives linked to overseas interest rates.
The rate marks the highest compensation rate set by the watchdog's arbitration committee over a financial misselling incident.
Woori Bank and KEB Hana Bank accepted the recommended 40-80 percent compensation rate amid market worries that the losses can hurt their bottom lines.
Under the recommended rates, the two banks' compensation for such misselling will range from 41.5 billion won (US$34.9 million) to 83 billion won, Kim In, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities Co., said.
The amount is very small given their yearly earnings of some 2 trillion won, according to Kim.
Since August, financial authorities have probed Woori Bank, KEB Hana Bank, brokerage firms and asset managers that sold such products. Woori Bank and KEB Hana Bank were involved in a total of 276 misselling cases of the risky derivatives linked to Germany, Britain and the United States.
As of Aug. 7, the two banks sold a total of 795 billion won worth of such products. The products suffered an average 52.7 percent loss.
The derivatives are structured to track the performance of constant maturity swaps, which allow the buyer to fix the duration of received flows on a swap of Treasury bonds of the United States or Britain or the yield of Germany's 10-year state bonds.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
