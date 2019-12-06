11 S. Korean firms to offer blockchain-based ID, certification services
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- A consortium comprised of 11 major South Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics Co., said Friday it will commercialize blockchain-based mobile identification and certification services that allow users to safely handle their personal information.
Initial DID Association said it will launch a mobile application called Initial next year to provide decentralized identifier (DID) service.
DID allows users to control their digital identity and information without any centralized registry or help of certificate authorities.
Through the app, users can easily download or upload certificates, while their personal information and authenticity of digital documents are protected by blockchain technologies, according to the association.
The blockchain identity consortium, whose members also include South Korea's three major telecommunication operators and first-tier banks, said some 70 digital certifications will be available for download on its app next year.
The consortium was formed in October after the companies decided to join forces to offer better digital information services.
