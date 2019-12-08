Married actresses returning to small screen after childbirth

Jun's decision to appear in a new drama drew enormous media attention, though her role and weight in Kingdom Season 2 were kept confidential. Jun has been dormant since making her last TV appearance in the SBS TV drama "Legend of the Blue Sea" in 2017. The 37-year-old Jun, also known as Gianna Jun outside of South Korea, married Choi Jun-hyeok, the second son of famous fashion designer Lee Jung-woo, in 2012. She gave birth to her first son in February 2016.