Moon's approval rating edges up to 48 pct: Gallup
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose to 48 percent, while 45 percent of South Koreans disapproved of his leadership, a Gallup poll showed Friday.
It marked the first time in four months that Moon's popularity rating has surpassed the proportion of negative assessments in the agency's survey.
The rating of public support for Moon ascended 2 percentage points on-week to 48 percent in the poll of 1,006 voters nationwide conducted from Tuesday till Thursday, according to Gallup. Forty-five percent of respondents negatively assessed his presidency, down 1 percentage point. The margin of error is plus and minus 3.1 percentage points.
Moon's rating took a direct hit from his pick of Cho Kuk as justice minister in early August despite suspicions over Cho's daughter's schooling and an investment in a private equity fund by his wife. It has rebounded since Cho's resignation.
The approval rating of the ruling Democratic Party gained 2 percentage points to 40 percent and that of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) fell 2 percentage points to 21 percent.
On a survey of preferences for the next president, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon ranked first with 26 percent followed by LKP leader Hwang Kyo-ahn with 13 percent and Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung with 9 percent.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
2
N. Korean envoy to Czech returns home: spy agency
-
3
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(LEAD) Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
1
(2nd LD) Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon stresses China's role in Korea peace process during talks with its foreign minister
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert calls for 'tailored sanctions relief' on path to N.K. denuclearization
-
4
Defense cost-sharing talks fail to yield concrete result amid U.S. demand for hefty rise: Seoul negotiator
-
5
(LEAD) Kia to produce two RV models at Indian plant next year