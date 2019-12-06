Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea to build memorial inside DMZ to honor fallen Korean War heroes
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- A memorial to honor men in uniform killed during the 1950-53 Korean War will be built inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas next month, the defense ministry said Saturday.
The plan comes as the military officially wrapped up its eight-month project to retrieve remains of the deceased soldiers on Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, some 90 kilometers northeast of Seoul.
"To honor the sacrifice of deceased soldiers and to let the people better feel the changing DMZ from a zone of conflict into a symbol of peace, we decided to build a memorial inside a guard post located on the ridge by December," the ministry said in a release.
------------
S. Korea sees need to repair some Mount Kumgang facilities: minister
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea sees a need to repair some long-abandoned facilities it built at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Monday, after a news report that Seoul offered to remove those facilities in accordance with Pyongyang's demand.
The Kyunghyang Shinmun report also said that in exchange for complying with the North's demand, the South proposed talks about cooperation to develop the North's new tourist zone in the Wonsan-Kalma region on the east coast.
Kim neither denied nor confirmed the report during a discussion with a journalists' association. But he added that he sees a need to fix Mount Kumgang resort facilities that have been abandoned since the tour program was suspended in 2008.
------------
Seoul mayor reemphasizes need for Olympic co-hosting for peace in Northeast Asia
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on Wednesday reiterated hope that the two Koreas can co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics, asserting that the hosting, if materialized, will serve as a driving force for peace in Northeast Asia.
"The most important task in establishing reconciliation and integration in Northeast Asia is (for South and North Korea) to realize a 'peace community,' and the Seoul-Pyongyang co-hosting of the 2032 Olympics will provide a precious opportunity to accomplish the goal," Park said at the inaugural Seoul Peace Conference at a Seoul hotel.
Park's remarks are in line with the central government's ongoing efforts for the co-hosting, for which South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to push at their third summit in Pyongyang in September last year.
------------
S. Korea to donate US$5 mln for WHO's assistance in N. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will donate US$5 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) for a humanitarian assistance project in North Korea to increase access to medical treatment for women and children, the unification ministry said Friday.
The decision marks the first time for South Korea to make donations to WHO in five years. It also came as inter-Korean relations and cross-border exchanges have been stalled amid little progress in denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States.
"WHO has expressed a desire to resume its medical support project for women and children, which was suspended in 2014, and has been in discussions with our government on relevant assistance plans," the ministry said in a press release.
