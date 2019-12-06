KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HankookShellOil 332,000 UP 500
KISWire 20,700 DN 300
LotteFood 423,500 UP 1,500
AmoreG 77,700 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 118,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 14,600 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,800 UP 900
NEXENTIRE 8,840 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 92,100 UP 100
KCC 221,000 DN 500
Daesang 23,100 UP 200
TONGYANG 1,380 0
Hyundai M&F INS 28,400 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,830 UP 100
ORION Holdings 16,900 0
DaelimInd 86,100 DN 1,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 UP50
KiaMtr 43,800 UP 50
SGBC 37,000 DN 200
Hyosung 79,300 DN 400
LOTTE 34,650 DN 350
AK Holdings 30,800 UP 500
Binggrae 54,300 UP 700
GCH Corp 21,200 UP 250
LotteChilsung 132,500 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,600 DN 450
POSCO 230,500 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 87,200 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 192,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,800 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,160 DN 10
DB INSURANCE 55,900 UP 100
SLCORP 18,400 0
Yuhan 218,500 UP 2,000
SamsungElec 50,400 UP 900
NHIS 12,250 DN 200
SK Discovery 25,700 UP 650
LS 44,700 UP 650
GC Corp 124,000 UP 1,500
GS E&C 30,400 UP 300
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
2
N. Korean envoy to Czech returns home: spy agency
-
3
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(LEAD) Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
1
(2nd LD) Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon stresses China's role in Korea peace process during talks with its foreign minister
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert calls for 'tailored sanctions relief' on path to N.K. denuclearization
-
4
Defense cost-sharing talks fail to yield concrete result amid U.S. demand for hefty rise: Seoul negotiator
-
5
(LEAD) Kia to produce two RV models at Indian plant next year