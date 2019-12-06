HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,500 UP 350

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 225,500 UP 3,500

KPIC 114,000 UP 2,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,240 DN 40

SKC 45,350 DN 800

GS Retail 37,650 DN 150

SsangyongMtr 1,905 DN 25

BoryungPharm 15,650 0

L&L 14,250 DN 400

NamyangDairy 440,500 DN 2,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 44,150 UP 350

HYUNDAI STEEL 30,450 UP 150

Shinsegae 285,500 UP 7,500

Nongshim 233,500 UP 3,500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,400 UP 300

ShinhanGroup 43,750 UP 350

HITEJINRO 28,450 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 150,500 UP 1,500

TaekwangInd 1,000,000 DN 18,000

SsangyongCement 5,410 0

KAL 25,900 UP 1,350

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,510 UP 150

LG Corp. 72,500 UP 1,700

MERITZ SECU 3,695 DN 460

Donga Socio Holdings 103,000 UP 2,500

SBC 15,600 UP 150

SK hynix 80,600 UP 1,800

Youngpoong 632,000 UP 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 40,700 UP 450

SamsungF&MIns 234,500 UP 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,400 UP 50

Kogas 38,200 UP 300

Hanwha 24,200 UP 150

DB HiTek 20,500 UP 950

CJ 90,800 UP 800

JWPHARMA 29,300 UP 450

LGInt 14,650 UP 50

DongkukStlMill 5,810 UP 60

DOOSAN 64,500 DN 1,900

Ottogi 540,000 DN 3,000

(MORE)