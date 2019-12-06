KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,500 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 225,500 UP 3,500
KPIC 114,000 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,240 DN 40
SKC 45,350 DN 800
GS Retail 37,650 DN 150
SsangyongMtr 1,905 DN 25
BoryungPharm 15,650 0
L&L 14,250 DN 400
NamyangDairy 440,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,150 UP 350
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,450 UP 150
Shinsegae 285,500 UP 7,500
Nongshim 233,500 UP 3,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,400 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 43,750 UP 350
HITEJINRO 28,450 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 150,500 UP 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,000,000 DN 18,000
SsangyongCement 5,410 0
KAL 25,900 UP 1,350
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,510 UP 150
LG Corp. 72,500 UP 1,700
MERITZ SECU 3,695 DN 460
Donga Socio Holdings 103,000 UP 2,500
SBC 15,600 UP 150
SK hynix 80,600 UP 1,800
Youngpoong 632,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,700 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 234,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,400 UP 50
Kogas 38,200 UP 300
Hanwha 24,200 UP 150
DB HiTek 20,500 UP 950
CJ 90,800 UP 800
JWPHARMA 29,300 UP 450
LGInt 14,650 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 5,810 UP 60
DOOSAN 64,500 DN 1,900
Ottogi 540,000 DN 3,000
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
2
N. Korean envoy to Czech returns home: spy agency
-
3
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(LEAD) Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
1
(2nd LD) Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon stresses China's role in Korea peace process during talks with its foreign minister
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert calls for 'tailored sanctions relief' on path to N.K. denuclearization
-
4
Defense cost-sharing talks fail to yield concrete result amid U.S. demand for hefty rise: Seoul negotiator
-
5
(LEAD) Kia to produce two RV models at Indian plant next year