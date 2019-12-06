Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

December 06, 2019

IlyangPharm 22,150 UP 650
DaeduckElec 9,780 UP 260
HtlShilla 81,300 UP 700
Hanmi Science 39,350 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 115,500 UP 500
Hanssem 61,900 UP 1,900
KSOE 121,500 DN 1,000
Hanwha Chem 17,600 UP 100
OCI 60,200 UP 500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 52,500 UP 1,500
KorZinc 407,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,930 UP 240
SYC 51,800 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 44,700 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 32,150 DN 50
S-Oil 88,400 UP 200
LG Innotek 129,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 211,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 50,900 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 70,800 UP 200
Mobis 246,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,900 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 11,050 UP 50
S-1 95,100 UP 1,400
Hanchem 98,100 UP 1,300
DWS 28,750 UP 400
UNID 45,750 UP 300
KEPCO 28,850 UP 150
SamsungSecu 35,950 DN 350
SKTelecom 238,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 42,900 UP 600
HyundaiElev 69,400 UP 1,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,800 DN 50
Hanon Systems 11,000 UP 100
SK 257,000 UP 6,500
DAEKYO 6,150 UP 10
GKL 19,500 UP 150
Handsome 30,950 UP 150
WJ COWAY 92,800 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 127,000 UP 2,500
