KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 11,900 UP 150
KorElecTerm 42,850 UP 250
NamhaeChem 7,970 UP 60
DONGSUH 17,500 UP 200
BGF 5,310 UP 20
SamsungEng 19,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 101,000 UP 500
PanOcean 4,295 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 37,300 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 24,650 UP 450
KT 26,850 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL221500 UP13000
LG Uplus 13,850 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,300 UP 500
KT&G 95,200 DN 500
DHICO 5,260 DN 40
LG Display 14,700 DN 50
Kangwonland 29,350 UP 100
NAVER 174,000 UP 3,500
Kakao 153,500 UP 4,000
NCsoft 539,000 UP 37,000
DSME 26,400 UP 400
DSINFRA 5,240 UP 10
DWEC 4,435 UP 65
Donga ST 105,500 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,400 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 241,000 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 233,500 UP 6,000
KEPCO KPS 37,050 UP 900
LGH&H 1,267,000 UP 18,000
LGCHEM 294,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 18,650 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,000 DN 2,400
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,300 DN 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,750 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 70,200 UP 200
Celltrion 170,000 UP 1,500
Huchems 21,850 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,000 UP 600
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
2
N. Korean envoy to Czech returns home: spy agency
-
3
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(LEAD) Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
1
(2nd LD) Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon stresses China's role in Korea peace process during talks with its foreign minister
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert calls for 'tailored sanctions relief' on path to N.K. denuclearization
-
4
Defense cost-sharing talks fail to yield concrete result amid U.S. demand for hefty rise: Seoul negotiator
-
5
(LEAD) Kia to produce two RV models at Indian plant next year