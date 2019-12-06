KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 67,600 DN 2,200
LOTTE Himart 29,950 UP 50
GS 49,100 UP 600
CJ CGV 36,250 DN 100
HYUNDAILIVART 13,350 UP 100
LIG Nex1 34,050 UP 150
FILA KOREA 53,200 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 145,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,800 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,220 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 188,500 UP 2,500
LF 17,300 0
FOOSUNG 7,500 UP 200
JW HOLDINGS 6,200 DN 10
SK Innovation 141,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 21,100 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 47,000 UP 350
Hansae 17,100 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 54,000 DN 500
Youngone Corp 35,700 UP 50
KOLON IND 47,600 DN 100
HanmiPharm 324,000 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 7,390 UP 10
emart 126,000 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY331 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 45,950 DN 350
CUCKOO 103,000 UP 1,000
COSMAX 79,600 UP 600
MANDO 35,800 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 395,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 65,300 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 32,850 UP 350
Netmarble 87,900 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S344000 UP3000
ORION 105,500 UP 500
BGF Retail 163,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 62,700 UP 200
HDC-OP 27,200 UP 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,700 0
WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 DN 50
-
-
