Political parties to withdraw filibuster, postpone fast-track bills
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Major political parties on Friday reached a tentative agreement to normalize parliament through the withdrawal of the main opposition party's filibuster and the postponement of contested fast-track bills.
The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party reached a consensus and are set to finalize and soon announce the details at a meeting led by the National Assembly speaker, according to party officials.
Under the agreement, the LKP is set to withdraw its filibuster of 199 bills awaiting votes at the plenary session, which it filed for last week.
A filibuster involves lawmakers speaking for extended periods as a way to prevent parliamentary vote or delay the passage of a bill.
The DP, meanwhile, will postpone putting on the table contentious bills, such as those on electoral reform and setting up an anti-corruption unit. They plan to first push for the voting of non-contentious bills.
The three parties, meanwhile, tentatively agreed to resume their budget review, which had also been stalled amid the political rancor.
