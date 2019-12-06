(LEAD) Parliamentary speaker plans to put budget bill on review despite partisan clash
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout)
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang vowed Friday to put the pending government budget proposal for 2020 on review next week even amid a continuing partisan clash.
"Speaker Moon decided that he would not to sit out (the chance to convene) a plenary National Assembly meeting on Monday and Tuesday as the end of the current regular parliamentary session is a few days ahead," parliamentary spokesperson Han Min-soo told reporters.
"Moon disclosed his plan to hold the plenary meetings to review the state budget and related bills as well as other pending (fast-track) bills," Han said.
The decision was announced after major political parties failed Friday to reach an agreement to normalize parliament.
The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party were close to reaching a consensus under which the LKP would withdraw its filibuster of 199 pending bills in return for the ruling party's postponement of the contentious fast-track bills.
The contentious bills include those on electoral reform and setting up an anti-corruption unit.
The parties failed to reach a final deal, however, as the LKP walked out of the final negotiations.
"Over the negotiation, the ruling and opposition parties have continued in-depth discussions ... but they failed to come up with a final consensus," the spokesperson said.
A filibuster involves lawmakers speaking for extended periods as a way to prevent a parliamentary vote or delay the passage of a bill.
The spokesperson also said Moon is still pressing the parties to find common ground before the planned parliamentary plenary meetings next week.
Amid the continued partisan row, the National Assembly missed the legal deadline to handle the state 2020 budget proposal on Monday.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
2
N. Korean envoy to Czech returns home: spy agency
-
3
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(LEAD) Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
1
(2nd LD) Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
-
2
Defense cost-sharing talks fail to yield concrete result amid U.S. demand for hefty rise: Seoul negotiator
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon stresses China's role in Korea peace process during talks with its foreign minister
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert calls for 'tailored sanctions relief' on path to N.K. denuclearization
-
5
(LEAD) Kia to produce two RV models at Indian plant next year