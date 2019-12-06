Int'l conference on diabetes wraps up in Busan
BUSAN, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) wrapped up its biennial congress in the southeastern port city of Busan on Friday with experts sharing the latest information on the illness and exchanging ways to advance medical treatments.
The IDF Congress, which kicked off on Monday at the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center, attracted 12,000 doctors, medical experts and health care officials from 170 nations, according to the organizer.
The event provides a platform for experts in related fields to discuss the various challenges facing diabetes sufferers around the world and to touch on improvements in treatment and ways to raise awareness among the general public about the dangers of the disease and what preventive actions can be taken against it.
The organizer said this year's meeting allowed tech giants such as Samsung and Google to host a "Big Tech Session" where they showed off the use of artificial intelligence to treat diabetes effectively and help people maintain good health.
In addition, 135 pharmaceutical companies and medical equipment makers from around the world attended the event to explain products designed to help people with diabetes.
IDF President Cho Nam-han said that the world is working to reduce diabetes and that the latest congress has contributed to the sharing of information for the safeguarding of people's health.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
2
N. Korean envoy to Czech returns home: spy agency
-
3
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(LEAD) Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
1
(2nd LD) Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon stresses China's role in Korea peace process during talks with its foreign minister
-
3
Defense cost-sharing talks fail to yield concrete result amid U.S. demand for hefty rise: Seoul negotiator
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert calls for 'tailored sanctions relief' on path to N.K. denuclearization
-
5
(LEAD) Kia to produce two RV models at Indian plant next year