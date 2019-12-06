BTS' Suga releases collaboration with Halsey
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Suga, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, released a song in collaboration with American singer-songwriter Halsey on Friday.
The song, "SUGA's Interlude," featuring the BTS member is one of the tracks on Halsey's new album, "Manic," to be officially released on Jan. 17.
The two sides pre-released the track in digital single format through major online music stores and streaming platforms on Friday ahead of the official release next month.
It is the second joint project between BTS and Halsey, after they teamed up on "Boy With Luv," the lead track of BTS' billboard-topping "Map of the Soul: Persona," released in April.
This time, Halsey came forward to propose the collaboration with BTS for her upcoming album, according to the band's management agency, Big Hit Entertainment.
Suga took part in the song's creation and added his Korean-language rapping to the track.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
2
N. Korean envoy to Czech returns home: spy agency
-
3
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(LEAD) Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
1
(2nd LD) Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
-
2
Defense cost-sharing talks fail to yield concrete result amid U.S. demand for hefty rise: Seoul negotiator
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon stresses China's role in Korea peace process during talks with its foreign minister
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert calls for 'tailored sanctions relief' on path to N.K. denuclearization
-
5
(LEAD) Kia to produce two RV models at Indian plant next year