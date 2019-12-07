Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:07 December 07, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-3 Sleet 20
Incheon 07/00 Sleet 20
Suwon 07/-4 Sleet 20
Cheongju 05/-4 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 06/-4 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 04/-8 Snow 0
Gangneung 09/-1 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 07/-4 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 08/-3 Sunny 10
Jeju 09/06 Sunny 20
Daegu 09/-3 Cloudy 20
Busan 10/-1 Sunny 0
(END)
