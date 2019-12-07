Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:07 December 07, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-3 Sleet 20

Incheon 07/00 Sleet 20

Suwon 07/-4 Sleet 20

Cheongju 05/-4 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 06/-4 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 04/-8 Snow 0

Gangneung 09/-1 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 07/-4 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 08/-3 Sunny 10

Jeju 09/06 Sunny 20

Daegu 09/-3 Cloudy 20

Busan 10/-1 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather forecast
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!