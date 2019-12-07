Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Refugees settling down in a southern Seoul district (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Revision bill on banning Tada's taxi business passed at parliamentary committee (Kookmin Daily)
-- Movement spotted in North Korea's ICBM test site (Donga llbo)
-- Movement spotted in N. Korea's ICBM test site (Segye Times)
-- Bill on banning Tada's taxi service to spoil innovative businesses (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Retailers vying for share in early morning food delivery markets (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling and opposition parties yet to pass budget bill for 2020 (Hankyoreh)
-- National Assembly leader determined to pass 2020 budget bill next week (Hankook Ilbo)
-- LG Chem, GM to jointly build 2.7-tln won car battery plant in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG Chem, GM to set up 2.7-tln won car battery joint company in U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Pyongyang restarts war of words (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- LG Chem, GM to set up $2.3 bil. EV battery joint venture (Korea Times)
