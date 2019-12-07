Korean-language dailies

-- Refugees settling down in a southern Seoul district (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Revision bill on banning Tada's taxi business passed at parliamentary committee (Kookmin Daily)

-- Movement spotted in North Korea's ICBM test site (Donga llbo)

-- Movement spotted in N. Korea's ICBM test site (Segye Times)

-- Bill on banning Tada's taxi service to spoil innovative businesses (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Retailers vying for share in early morning food delivery markets (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling and opposition parties yet to pass budget bill for 2020 (Hankyoreh)

-- National Assembly leader determined to pass 2020 budget bill next week (Hankook Ilbo)

-- LG Chem, GM to jointly build 2.7-tln won car battery plant in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- LG Chem, GM to set up 2.7-tln won car battery joint company in U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)

