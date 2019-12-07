Chip demand to rebound next year on 5G expansion: reports
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Global demand for memory chips will rebound next year, helped by the spread of 5G services, market research reports showed Saturday.
Chipmakers, such as Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., have suffered from declines in sales revenue this year due to excessive inventories and lower demand from corporate customers.
Semiconductor sales fell 15 percent to 132 trillion won (US$111 billion) in the July-September quarter, down 15 percent from a year earlier, according to data from software vendor IHS Markit.
IHS Markit expected the world's semiconductor sales to remain weak and post a 12-percent on-year sales drop for the whole of 2019.
World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) forecast a 13-percent decline in overall semiconductor sales this year from a year ago.
But those market research firms projected chip sales to improve in 2020 to meet demand from the providers of the fifth-generation mobile communications services that enables global connectivity.
WSTS expected the world's chip demand to grow 5.9 percent next year compared to this year and DRAMeXchange said DRAM prices look set to rebound next year on expanded 5G services.
The 5G services are widely expected to be utilized further in connected cars, Internet of Things and data centers.
As companies are increasingly interested in 5G services, artificial intelligence, deep learning and virtual reality businesses, it will help drive up the demand for NAND flash memory and dynamic random access memory chips, IC Insights said.
