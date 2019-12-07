Today in Korean history
Dec. 8
1995 -- Former President Choi Kyu-hah receives a summons for testimony in relation to a coup and massacre in Gwangju.
1997 -- Daewoo Motor announces plans to take over Ssangyong Motor.
2002 -- South and North Korea agree to open a temporary road between Seoul and Sinuiju.
2003 -- The parliamentary panel endorses plans to build an administrative capital.
2008 -- A new round of six-way talks begins in Beijing on North Korea's nuclear weapons program and how to verify its accounting of the program.
2013 -- South Korea announces a new air defense zone to counter China's unilateral decision to expand its own, bolstering Seoul's sovereignty over a reef and other islands off the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula.
2017 -- The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Choi Eun-young, former chairwoman of the now-defunct Hanjin Shipping Co., to 18 months in prison for selling off her family's stake in the shipping company days before it announced a court-led debt restructuring plan.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
2
N. Korean envoy to Czech returns home: spy agency
-
3
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
5
(LEAD) Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
1
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
2
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
3
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
4
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
5
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
1
U.S. flies more surveillance planes over Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea's toned-down criticism signals willingness for talks: experts
-
3
S. Korea gripped by season's coldest weather
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
President Moon to meet with Irish rock band U2's Bono in Seoul