Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed Saturday that it's necessary to maintain dialogue momentum between Washington and Pyongyang, Cheong Wa Dae said, amid growing worries about the future of the Korea peace process.
During half-hour phone talks, they also agreed that the recent situations on the Korean Peninsula are "severe" and "dialogue momentum should be maintained to achieve prompt results from denuclearization negotiations," according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
Moon and Trump had "in-depth consultations" on ways to move forward the peace process and agreed to have a phone conversation whenever it's needed, Ko added.
