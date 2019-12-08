Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 December 08, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-5 Cloudy 20

Incheon 05/-3 Cloudy 20

Suwon 06/-6 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 07/-3 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 08/-5 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 05/-7 Sunny 0

Gangneung 12/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 08/-3 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 09/-1 Sunny 10

Jeju 11/07 Sunny 20

Daegu 09/-2 Sunny 0

Busan 12/01 Sunny 0

