Trump says he'd be surprised if N. Korea acted with hostility
WASHINGTON, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he doesn't think North Korea will engage in hostile acts and interfere with the upcoming U.S. presidential election, an apparent warning that the communist nation shouldn't undertake provocations that could hurt his reelection chances.
"I'd be surprised if North Korea acted hostilely," Trump was quoted as telling reporters at the White House. "He knows I have an election coming up. I don't think he wants to interfere with that. But we'll have to see."
Trump's remarks came just a few days after Washington and Pyongyang traded verbal jabs. During his trip to Britain for a NATO summit, Trump hinted the U.S. may use military force against North Korea if necessary and referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "Rocket Man."
The North shot back, saying that if Trump had been deliberate in mentioning the potential use of force, it should be "diagnosed the relapse of the dotage of a dotard."
And earlier Saturday, North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, said denuclearization is off the negotiating table with the U.S. and Pyongyang doesn't need to have lengthy talks with Washington.
Trump insisted he has "a very good relationship" with Kim Jong-un and added, "I think we both want to keep it that way."
"I think he'd like to see something happen," Trump said. "But there is a certain hostility. There's no question about it."
As for the state of inter-Korean ties, Trump said, "I don't know that (Kim's) relationship with South Korea is very good. But we're going to find out."
There has been scant progress in denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea, following the collapse of the second Trump-Kim summit in February.
Pyongyang has set a year-end deadline for Washington to offer concessions in nuclear talks. It has threatened to terminate the dialogue phase and adopt a "new way" if the U.S. refuses to change tack.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
2
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
3
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
4
(LEAD) Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
5
National Assembly set to miss legal deadline to pass gov't budget bill
-
1
(3rd LD) Korea's exports down for 12th month amid trade rows, chip slump
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
5
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
1
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
2
U.S. flies more surveillance planes over Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
3
U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander says no change in flights around Korean Peninsula
-
4
President Moon to meet with Irish rock band U2's Bono in Seoul
-
5
FM Kang encourages S. Korean, U.S. troops at Osan Air Base