N.K. leader celebrates completion of spa resort
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony to celebrate the completion of a spa resort in the country's central region, highlighting that the resort was built without outside help, state media reported Sunday.
Kim attended the ceremony for the completion of the Yangdok spa resort in the North's South Pyongan Province and said it "it is further pleasing to find that soldiers of the People's Army created such civilization with their own hands," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
He noted that the completion of the spa resort was "a great victory of the line of self-reliance which once again declared to the world that steady development and prosperity can be achieved even in the worst adversity," the KCNA said.
Kim has visited the spa resort four times this year, apparently highlighting his strong determination to build a competitive tourism industry as part of self-reliance efforts in the face of crippling global sanctions.
Kim ordered the construction of the spa resort when he visited the site in November of last year.
