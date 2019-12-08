Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launch site

All Headlines 10:27 December 08, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea claimed Sunday it has carried out a crucial test at its key satellite launching station.

In a statement released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the Academy of National Defense Science said the result of the successful test from Saturday at the Sohae launching site has been reported to the Central Committee of the Workers' Party.

"The result will play a significant role in once again altering the strategic position of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the near future," the statement added, referring to the North by its official name.
