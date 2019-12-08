Ex-MLB pitcher Chris Flexen signs with KBO's Doosan Bears

Flexen, a 14th-round draft pick by the New York Mets in 2012, made his big league debut with the same club in 2017. One of the Mets' top prospects who had Tommy John surgery to repair elbow ligament damage in 2014, Flexen has 27 major league games to his credit, including 11 starts, with a 3-11 record and a 8.07 ERA.