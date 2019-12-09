Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts
WASHINGTON, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could lose "everything" if he acts in a hostile manner, but added that he believes Kim is "too smart" to do so.
Trump sent the apparent warning via tweet as the two countries have exchanged heated rhetoric in recent days amid stalled negotiations on dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
"Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way," the U.S. president wrote.
"He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore. He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere with the U.S. Presidential Election in November. North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, has tremendous economic potential, but it must denuclearize as promised. NATO, China, Russia, Japan, and the entire world is unified on this issue!" he added.
Trump and Kim held their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 and agreed to "work toward" complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for U.S. security guarantees.
There has been little progress on implementing the deal as the two sides remain apart on how much the North should denuclearize in order to receive sanctions relief and other concessions from the U.S.
